Sunday 11 February 2024 - 09:07

Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’: Trump

Biden 'Doesn't Know He's Alive': Trump
Government prosecutor Robert Hur backed up Trump’s assessment earlier this week, declaring Biden too senile to stand trial, RT reported.

Speaking at a National Rifle Association (NRA) expo in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Trump condemned the US Justice Department for prosecuting him over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, while declining to charge Biden for the same offense.

“This is nothing more than selective persecution of Biden’s political opponent, me,” Trump asserted. “And I don’t think it’s Biden (who is behind the prosecution), because I don’t think he knows he’s alive,” he continued.

Trump is currently the presumptive Republican candidate to challenge Biden in this November’s presidential election. While he regularly mocks Biden’s mental faculties – remarking earlier this week that the president ‘can’t string two sentences together,” Trump’s attacks on Biden got an unexpected endorsement on Thursday from Special Counsel Robert Hur.

Trump is currently leading Biden in almost all recent polls, by a margin of between one and seven points. An NBC poll released on Tuesday showed that 76% of US voters, including over half of Democrats, have concerns about whether Biden is mentally and physically fit enough for a second term as president.
