China Eyes Strategic Engagement with Iran

In a message for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday, the Chinese leader congratulated Iran on the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.Xi Jinping also expressed satisfaction with the significant development of relations between the two countries and the active coordination between Tehran and Beijing in achieving new developments.He then expressed hope that the bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields would be deepened by joint efforts of comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China and would bring prosperity to the two nations.The officials of a number of other states have also extended their congratulations to the Iranian government and people on the 45th anniversary of victory of the Islamic Revolution, including officials from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Croatia, Ethiopia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.