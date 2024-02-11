France Closes 2 Nuclear Reactors after Fire at Chinon Plant
The fire has been extinguished, it said, according to Reuters.
"Production unit number 3 at the Chinon nuclear power plant has shut down automatically, in accordance with the reactor's safety and protection systems," EDF said in a statement, adding it also shut down reactor number 4, which is coupled to number 3.
France's nuclear safety watchdog said in a separate statement the fire had led to an electricity cut at the plant that triggered the automatic shutdown.