Sunday 11 February 2024 - 09:17

France Closes 2 Nuclear Reactors after Fire at Chinon Plant

The fire has been extinguished, it said, according to Reuters. 

"Production unit number 3 at the Chinon nuclear power plant has shut down automatically, in accordance with the reactor's safety and protection systems," EDF said in a statement, adding it also shut down reactor number 4, which is coupled to number 3.

France's nuclear safety watchdog said in a separate statement the fire had led to an electricity cut at the plant that triggered the automatic shutdown. 

Chinon is one of France's oldest nuclear plants.
