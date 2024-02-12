UK PM Makes £2mln as Britons Struggle with Cost of Living Crisis

Islam Times - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s income topped £2mln last year as UK voters struggled with the cost of living crisis.

The prime minister also paid more than half a million pounds in UK tax, The Independent reported.Sunak’s financial affairs have come under intense scrutiny since The Independent revealed his wife Akshata Murty held “non-dom” tax status to avoid UK tax on foreign income.She later renounced the controversial status, but it subsequently emerged that Sunak had also held a US green card and filed tax returns in America while he was chancellor.A summary of his tax affairs shows he paid £508,308 in tax in the financial year 2022-23.He made nearly £1.8mln through capital gains – up from £1.6mlln in 2021-22 – as well as £293,407 in other interest and dividends.All his investment income and capital gains came from a US-based investment fund listed as a blind trust, which he benefits form but does not manage.He also earned his £139,477 salary, a figure that pales in comparison with his investment income.Rather than a full tax return, No 10 published “a summary” of Sunak’s UK taxable income, capital gains and tax paid over the last tax year as reported to HM Revenue & Customs, prepared by accountancy service Evelyn Partners.The figures were revealed at the end of a difficult week for the prime minister, with more potential misery set to come with two crunch by-elections next week.Sunak was criticised for betting £1,000 on Monday that he would deport asylum seekers to Rwanda and has come under fire in recent days for making a trans jibe while the mother of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey was in parliament.Last year Downing Street revealed the prime minister had raked in more than £4.7mln and paid more than £1mln in tax, giving him an effective tax rate of 22 percent. He paid a further $51,648 in US taxes over the same period, as the US charges non-residents for tax due on dividends.The publication came months after he first pledged to publish his tax return.