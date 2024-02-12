Ralliers Warn Enemies Not to Cross Iran’s Redlines

Islam Times - Iranian demonstrators in the capital and other cities across the country cautioned the United States and Israel of the armed forces’ crushing and decisive response to any act of aggression against Tehran.

In a statement at the end of rallies on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran on Sunday, the Iranian people praised the country’s brilliant achievements in the defense industry as well as Tehran’s “determinative and spiritual influence” in the region, considering them as “strategic assets” and “symbols of the deterrent power” of the country.They warned the enemies to refrain from making any mistake and miscalculation or dreaming of attacking Iran’s redlines or wait for the firm response of the Iranian Armed Forces.Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that any mistake by the US and Israel will be met with Tehran's crushing and decisive response. They say Washington and Tel Aviv are well aware of Tehran’s power and capacities, and caution that Tehran does not compromise or joke with its national security.Iran says the Israeli regime is just playing mouth as it lacks the power and needed capability to take real action against Tehran, but warns that it won't be hesitant to devastate Israel in case of the slightest move by the Zionist regime.The Iranian people's warnings came days after three American soldiers were killed and at least 40 others wounded in a drone strike on a US base near the Jordan-Syria border. President Joe Biden and US Central Command, which directs American military operations in the region, immediately blamed the attack on “radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq”, without providing any evidence.Iran has dismissed Washington’s claim that Tehran was connected to the drone strike, stressing the regional resistance groups do not take orders from Tehran and act independently. Tehran has stressed that it is not seeking war with Washington, but it is not afraid of it either.The demonstrators also praised the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas for inflicting “an irreparable defeat” on the Zionist regime during the October 7 military operation. They lashed out at the US for supporting Israel in its ongoing onslaught against the Gaza Strip, which has so far killed more than 28,000 people, mainly children and women.The Iranian people considered the Gaza tragedy as a manifestation of the inefficiency of the current world order.They urged the Islamic countries to avoid providing any kind of support and assistance to Israel, and cut off economic ties with the regime.The Iranian nation asked the international organizations to revoke membership of the Zionist regime, calling for expulsion of the Israeli representatives and ambassadors from the United Nations and countries all around the world over “genocide, war crimes and ethnic cleansing” in the besieged enclave and the occupied territories.