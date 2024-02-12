Sheikh Naim Qassem Warns on Aftermath of Zionist Warmongering Policy

Islam Times - The deputy secretary general of Hezbollah in Lebanon said that the resistance has not decided on an all-out war, but if the Israeli enemy expands the war, the resistance will also expand it to create deterrence against the enemy.

Deputy secretary general of Lebanon's Hezbollah emphasized that "If the Zionist regime wants to expand the war against Lebanon, the Islamic resistance is fully prepared to deal with it," According to Al-Manar TV.Sheikh Naim Qassem at the commemoration ceremony of one of the martyrs of the Islamic resistance in the suburbs of Beirut, emphasized: "The resistance has not decided for an all-out war, but if the Israeli enemy expands the war, the resistance will expand the war to the same extent and more than that."Sheikh Naim Qasim added: "The Palestinian resistance conveyed information to Hezbollah, which shows that it is present in the battlefield with strength."He pointed out: If the American side wanted to stop the war, it would have done so based on any agreement, even if it was difficult for the occupying regime."Sheikh Naim Qasim said: "We have no decision to start an all-out war, but we decide to fight as long as we have life in our bodies, and if the war expands, we will expand it to the same extent and even more until the creation of deterrence against this enemy."These positions are not to boost morale, we really act accordingly. We emphasize maintaining the resistance and resistance weapons and our nation. We will work day and night to strengthen our power as much as possible. We will develop our military, technical, and intelligence facilities to the best and highest quality levels we can," the Deputy secretary general of Lebanon's Hezbollah concluded.