Monday 12 February 2024

Israeli Strikes Kill 2 more Israeli Captives

Israeli Strikes Kill 2 more Israeli Captives
As the statement says, during the Israeli attacks 8 other Israeli captives also were injured whose physical conditions were severe and due to the lack of medical care getting worse. 

The Israeli regime itself acknowledged the death of an Israeli captive Yossi Sharabi as a result of the Israeli airstrike. 

"Army says captive, whose death was announced last month, may have died when forces struck a building, which caused the collapse of the adjacent structure where Sharabi was held," Times of Israel reported.  

Previously, a number of Zionists captured by the Resistance forces were killed because of the regime's airstrikes during the failed operations to free them.

Thousands of Zionist settlers staged a rally on Saturday evening to show their protest against the Israeli PM Netanyahu and his cabinet.

It is not the first time the Israeli settlers staged protest gatherings against Netanyahu. 

The families of the Israeli captives were present at yesterday's protests. They were calling on Bibi to make an agreement with Hamas as soon as possible to free the captives. 

The protesters also blocked one of the main streets in Tel Aviv in Kaplan quarter. 

The captives' families are angry with Netanyahu's cabinet for his rejection of a ceasefire with Hamas.

The war on Gaza entered its 128th day and the Israeli regime achieved none of its goals after massacring over 28,000 Palestinian people. 
