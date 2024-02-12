No Danger Threatens Islamic Republic of Iran: Army Cmdr.

Islam Times - The Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari says that the country's borders are completely secure and no danger is threatening the country.

Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari made the comments while talking to reporters in a rally held in Mashhad on Sunday to mark the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.The nation's security is actively being ensured with the presence of armed forces in all borders of the region at the highest level, he said."Certainly, no danger threatens the Islamic Republic of Iran," the army commander emphasized.Elsewhere in his remarks, General Heidari hailed the participation of Iranian youths in the 22 Bahman rallies.45 years ago, on the 12th of Bahman 1357 in Persian Calender (February 1, 1979), Imam Khomeini (RA), the great founder of the Islamic Revolution, after fifteen years of exile and distance from his homeland, stepped into the soil of Islamic Iran amid the enthusiastic welcome of the people.Ten days after his arrival to Iran, on the 22nd of Bahman 1357 (February 11, 1979), the Islamic Revolution of Iran reached victory over the former Shah of Iran.