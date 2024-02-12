0
Monday 12 February 2024 - 00:39

Philippine Landslide Death Toll Climbs to 37

The landslide struck on Tuesday night outside a gold mine in Maco town in the province of Davao de Oro, burying homes and vehicles ferrying employees to the site operated by Apex Mining (APX.PS)

Edward Macapili, an official of Davao de Oro province, said 37 people had died from the landslide, in the latest update after two more bodies were found on Sunday.

However, the tally of missing people was revised down to 63 from 77, while there were 32 injured, according to Reuters.

Macapili said over 300 people were involved in the rescue, but operations were being hampered by heavy rain, thick mud and the threat of further landslides. Rescue work resumed on Sunday morning, Macapili said.

Asked if there were still survivors, Macapili said it was already "unlikely", but the search would continue.

"The rescue team is doing its best, even if it's very difficult," Macapili said by phone.

Torrential rains have battered Davao de Oro in recent weeks, triggering floods and landslides.
