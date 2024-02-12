Finland to Vote in Presidential Election Runoff

Finland, with a total population of 5.56 million, has about 4.55 million registered voters, TASS reported.
Polling stations will open at 9:00 am local time (7:00 am GMT) and close at 8:00 pm local time (6:00 pm GMT). The early vote took place between January 31 and February 6, the turnout was 44.5%.
The results will be known by the end of the day. The new president will be inaugurated on March 1.
The president of Finland is elected for a six-year term. The country is a parliamentary republic, so the president is in charge exclusively of defense and foreign policy matters. The rest of tasks, including in economy and finance, are handled by the government.