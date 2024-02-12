0
Monday 12 February 2024 - 08:44

IRGC’s Commander to US: Keep Distance from Iran

IRGC’s Commander to US: Keep Distance from Iran
Speaking to reporters during a rally held to mark the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on Sunday morning, Hajizadeh stressed that Iran does not seek war but is ready to confront any threat.

He also blamed the United States and “Israeli” entity for creating Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist “ISIS/ISIL”] group and spending billions of dollars to form a crisis in the West Asia region.

“The people of America and Europe should understand where their rulers are spending the taxes taken from them,” he added.
