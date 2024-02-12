0
Monday 12 February 2024 - 08:45

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala

Story Code : 1115682
They discussed the latest field, people and political developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

In parallel, they tackled the conditions of the support and assistance fronts provided by the axis of resistance in various arenas, particularly the existing possibilities and expected developments, whether at the field level or political communications.

The two parties stressed the need to remain steadfast and continue working forcefully to achieve the promised victory, God willing. 
