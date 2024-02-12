Merchant Ship Attacked by Missiles Off Yemen: UK Navy

Islam Times - A merchant vessel was attacked in the Red Sea, 40 nautical miles south of the Yemeni port city of Al-Mukha, the UK navy's maritime coordination center, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), reported.

Two missiles were fired at the ship, the captain said. The crew was not injured, TASS reported.The US and the UK have been carrying out numerous attacks against Yemen as a means of trying to pressure the country into stopping a series of operations that it has been conducting in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.The operations by the Yemeni Armed Forces have been targeting either Israeli vessels or those heading towards the occupied territories' ports.The strikes have been seeking to pressure the Israeli regime into stopping an October 7, 2023-present American- and British-backed war against the coastal sliver.