0
Monday 12 February 2024 - 09:18

Merchant Ship Attacked by Missiles Off Yemen: UK Navy

Story Code : 1115697
Merchant Ship Attacked by Missiles Off Yemen: UK Navy
Two missiles were fired at the ship, the captain said. The crew was not injured, TASS reported.

The US and the UK have been carrying out numerous attacks against Yemen as a means of trying to pressure the country into stopping a series of operations that it has been conducting in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The operations by the Yemeni Armed Forces have been targeting either Israeli vessels or those heading towards the occupied territories' ports.

The strikes have been seeking to pressure the Israeli regime into stopping an October 7, 2023-present American- and British-backed war against the coastal sliver.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala
Hamas Condemns Israeli Air Strikes in Rafah as
Hamas Condemns Israeli Air Strikes in Rafah as 'Genocidal'
12 February 2024
Pakistan Police Clash with Khan Supporters at Election Protests
Pakistan Police Clash with Khan Supporters at Election Protests
12 February 2024
Iranian Islamic Revolution’s Position after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm
Iranian Islamic Revolution’s Position after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm
12 February 2024
Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’: Trump
Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’: Trump
11 February 2024
Islamic Rev. Marks End of Western Domination over Iran
Islamic Rev. Marks End of Western Domination over Iran
11 February 2024
Lebanese Hezbollah Rocket Attack Storms Northern Occupied Palestine
Lebanese Hezbollah Rocket Attack Storms Northern Occupied Palestine
11 February 2024
NATO Chief Calls on Europe to Ramp Up Arms Production
NATO Chief Calls on Europe to Ramp Up Arms Production
11 February 2024
Kremlin Sees No Desire, Will for Negotiations in US: Spokesman
Kremlin Sees No Desire, Will for Negotiations in US: Spokesman
11 February 2024
Bibi Looking for Excuses to Justify Debacle in Gaza
Bibi Looking for Excuses to Justify Debacle in Gaza
11 February 2024
Egypt Warns Suspension of Peace Treaty if Israel Attack Rafah
Egypt Warns Suspension of Peace Treaty if Israel Attack Rafah
11 February 2024
South Africa FM Says Israel Trying to
South Africa FM Says Israel Trying to 'Intimidate' Her over ICJ Case
10 February 2024
Israeli PM Orders Evacuation of Last Gaza ‘Safe Zone’
Israeli PM Orders Evacuation of Last Gaza ‘Safe Zone’
10 February 2024