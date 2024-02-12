0
Monday 12 February 2024 - 20:53

Yemeni Forces Target New US Ship in Red Sea

Story Code : 1115802
Yemeni Forces Target New US Ship in Red Sea
In its statement, the forces clarified that “the hit was accurate and direct.”

“As part of our religious, moral and humanitarian duty, we’ll continue to implement the decision to prevent ‘Israeli’ navigation or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine in the Red and Arab Seas until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted,” it mentioned.

In addition, the Yemeni forces underlined that “We won’t hesitate to carry out more operations in response to the Zionist crimes against our brothers in the Gaza Strip, as well as in response to the ongoing American-British aggression against our dear country.”
Comment


Featured Stories
What Are Iran FM Regional Tour’s Messages to White House and Netanyahu?
What Are Iran FM Regional Tour’s Messages to White House and Netanyahu?
NATO Chief Condemns Trump’s Remarks
NATO Chief Condemns Trump’s Remarks
12 February 2024
Yemen Warns Israel against Possible Ground Offensive on Rafah
Yemen Warns Israel against Possible Ground Offensive on Rafah
12 February 2024
Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hits Israeli Regime Spy Base
Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hits Israeli Regime Spy Base
12 February 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala
12 February 2024
Hamas Condemns Israeli Air Strikes in Rafah as
Hamas Condemns Israeli Air Strikes in Rafah as 'Genocidal'
12 February 2024
Pakistan Police Clash with Khan Supporters at Election Protests
Pakistan Police Clash with Khan Supporters at Election Protests
12 February 2024
Iranian Islamic Revolution’s Position after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm
Iranian Islamic Revolution’s Position after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm
12 February 2024
Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’: Trump
Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’: Trump
11 February 2024
Islamic Rev. Marks End of Western Domination over Iran
Islamic Rev. Marks End of Western Domination over Iran
11 February 2024
Lebanese Hezbollah Rocket Attack Storms Northern Occupied Palestine
Lebanese Hezbollah Rocket Attack Storms Northern Occupied Palestine
11 February 2024
NATO Chief Calls on Europe to Ramp Up Arms Production
NATO Chief Calls on Europe to Ramp Up Arms Production
11 February 2024
Kremlin Sees No Desire, Will for Negotiations in US: Spokesman
Kremlin Sees No Desire, Will for Negotiations in US: Spokesman
11 February 2024