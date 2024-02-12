Yemeni Forces Target New US Ship in Red Sea

Islam Times - The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces announced that its forces have targeted the American ship “Star Iris” in the Red Sea with a number of suitable naval missiles.

In its statement, the forces clarified that “the hit was accurate and direct.”“As part of our religious, moral and humanitarian duty, we’ll continue to implement the decision to prevent ‘Israeli’ navigation or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine in the Red and Arab Seas until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted,” it mentioned.In addition, the Yemeni forces underlined that “We won’t hesitate to carry out more operations in response to the Zionist crimes against our brothers in the Gaza Strip, as well as in response to the ongoing American-British aggression against our dear country.”