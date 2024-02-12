Court Orders Netherlands to Halt Delivery of Fighter Jet Parts to “Israel”

Islam Times - A Dutch court has ordered the Netherlands to halt the delivery of parts for F-35 fighter jets used by apartheid “Israel” in its bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The order followed an appeal by human rights organizations against a lower court decision rejecting their argument that supplying the parts contributed to violations of international law by “Israel”.Last year, human rights organizations in the Netherlands accused the government of being complicit in the war crimes committed by “Israel” during its aggression in Gaza due to its exports of F-35 fighter jet parts.Amnesty International and Oxfam branches in the Netherlands warned that the shipments were “contributing to wide scale and serious violations of humanitarian law by 'Israel' in Gaza”.In December, a court dismissed the case and said that the government must be given much freedom when deciding on political and policy issues on arms exports.However, the appeals court on Monday ordered the Dutch government to block all exports of F-35 fighter jet parts to “Israel” within seven days.“It is undeniable that there is a clear risk the exported F-35 parts are used in serious violations of international humanitarian law,” the court said.