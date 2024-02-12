0
Monday 12 February 2024 - 21:07

UN Food Agency Reports Severe Food Shortages amid Israeli Offensive in Gaza

Story Code : 1115809
"For most in Gaza, there is no house, no table, and too few meals," remarked Matthew Hollingworth, WFP Country Director for Palestine, in a statement.

"We are hoping to be able to assist more bakeries, particularly in the northern areas where people are in desperate need, but we need access, and we need safety," he added.

Since October 7, Israel has been relentlessly targeting the Gaza Strip, killing at least 28,176 people and injuring 67,784 others.

The Israeli onslaught has forced 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement, exacerbating shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

In late 2023, South Africa lodged a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of violating its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The UN court, in its interim ruling issued in January, deemed South Africa's claims plausible and ordered provisional measures requiring the Israeli regime to refrain from genocidal acts and ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.
