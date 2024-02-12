0
EU's Borrell Urges Pressure on Israel amid Threats to Rafah

"Even the US, the strongest supporter of Israel, the President (Joe) Biden himself, considers that this action is disproportionate, the toll of civilians being killed is unbearable and (is) warning Israel not to continue this way," Borrell stated.

"If you believe the toll of death is too high, maybe you can do something about it," he added, emphasizing that unlike the US, the EU is not providing Israel with weapons.

"We should do more than expressing concern," Borrell stressed.

Palestinians sought refuge in Rafah after the Israeli army launched intensified bombardments on Gaza and Khan Younis cities, as well as their surrounding towns and neighborhoods, on Oct. 7, killing more than 28,000 people and causing widespread destruction and shortages of necessities.
