Monday 12 February 2024 - 21:17

US Giant ‘CISCO’ to Fire Thousands of Staff in 2024

Story Code : 1115814
The San Jose, California-based company has a total employee count of 84,900 as of fiscal 2023.

An announcement could come as early as next week, as the company prepares for its earnings call on Feb. 14.

In November 2022, Cisco announced during an earnings call a restructuring that impacted roughly 5% of its workforce which lead to $600 million in severance and other charges.

The move would come at a time when tech companies, including telecom makers Nokia and Ericsson, cut thousands of jobs last year in a bid to lower costs.

Several tech companies have laid off their employees in recent months, including DocuSign, Amazon, Snap, PayPal, Block, Zoom, Salesforce, eBay, and Google.

Cisco had cut its full-year revenue and profit forecasts in its previous earnings call, in a sign that demand for its networking equipment was slowing.

It had blamed the weakness on a slowdown in orders in the first quarter, saying "customers are currently focused on installing and implementing products in their environments."
