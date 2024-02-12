International Community Warns against Expansion of Israeli Operations in Rafah

Islam Times - Reports of intense bombardment in Rafah comes as organizations and governments have been warning against Israel’s plans to send ground forces into the city in southern Gaza where more than 1.4 million Palestinians are sheltering.

Although Israel’s ground forces are yet to invade Rafah, Palestinians sheltering there have endured constant air strikes, with reports of 100 people killed per day on average.Israel’s announced full-scale assault on an area previously designated a “safe zone” has raised alarm, including among the Israeli regime’s allies.Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry has cautioned in recent days against the “extremely dangerous repercussions” of Israel attacking Rafah, while Egypt has warned of “dire consequences” and a deepening of the “humanitarian catastrophe” in the city.On Sunday, the World Health Organization’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said reports of Israel’s looming offensive in Rafah were “extremely worrying”.“Proceeding with the plans could have gravely devastating consequences for the 1.4 million people who have nowhere else left to go, and who have almost no place left to seek health care,” he posted on X.Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement saying it’s “deeply concerned” about “reports of an Israeli military operation in Rafah”.“As the humanitarian situation on the ground deteriorates and the number of civilian casualties, including a large number of children, women, and elderly people, continues to rise, it is crucial to improve the humanitarian situation as soon as possible and to secure an environment in which humanitarian assistance activities can be carried out to achieve this,” the statement said.Australian Senator David Shoebridge has decried the bombardment on Rafah and questioned the timing while viewers in the United States watch the Super Bowl.“The attack on Rafah happening at 2 am Gaza time while the US is watching the Superbowl is utterly horrific and devastating,” said Shoebridge in a post on social media.“Our hearts are with the Palestinian people now more than ever,” he added.Shoebridge is a member of the Australian Greens who have called for a ceasefire in Gaza and questioned Australia’s role in exporting weapons to Israel.US Senator Bernie Sanders said in a post on X that “no one in Congress” should support the Biden administration sending military aid to Israel.He added that Netanyahu’s “war machine” is responsible for an “unprecedented humanitarian disaster”.