0
Monday 12 February 2024 - 21:28

Over 11 Million Britons Have Less than £1,000 in Savings

Story Code : 1115818
Over 11 Million Britons Have Less than £1,000 in Savings
The Resolution Foundation said people across Britain faced a “triple savings challenge” of insufficient savings, an inability to cope financially with major life events such as family breakdown, and inadequate retirement incomes, The Guardian reported.

It said 11.2 million people lived in households that had savings of less than £1,000, accounting for about one in three working-age households. As many as half lived in the poorest third of households in Britain.

In a report with the abrdn Financial Fairness Trust, the foundation estimated that the UK had a £74bn shortfall of funds saved for emergencies and for retirement compared with a country in which every family had at least three months of income kept in precautionary savings.

It said fewer than half of working-age households in the UK had savings worth at least three months of income, leaving them ill-equipped to face events such as unemployment or family breakdown.

Highlighting the risk to households struggling with the cost of living crisis, it said those with lower levels of savings were more than twice as likely to use credit cards, overdrafts or borrowed money than those with more than £1,000 held back.

The thinktank urged the government to take action to encourage saving, calling for an expansion in auto-enrolment contributions by employers and workers to boost levels of financial resilience, suggesting a rise to 12%. Currently employers must enrol eligible workers into a pensions scheme with contributions of 8%. Employers must pay at least 3% and the employee the remaining 5%.

The Resolution Foundation said employer and employee contributions should be matched at 6% each, with 2% of this amount contributed to an easy-access “sidecar savings” scheme of up to £1,000 to provide more readily available savings before retirement.

Molly Broome, an economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “We can address all three challenges by building on the success of pensions auto-enrolment to opt more people into both easy access and long-term saving.

“We should also offer people more flexibility over their pension pots, as other countries do, in order to help them with difficult circumstances. These reforms will improve families’ financial resilience during their working lives and into retirement too.”
Comment


Featured Stories
What Are Iran FM Regional Tour’s Messages to White House and Netanyahu?
What Are Iran FM Regional Tour’s Messages to White House and Netanyahu?
NATO Chief Condemns Trump’s Remarks
NATO Chief Condemns Trump’s Remarks
12 February 2024
Yemen Warns Israel against Possible Ground Offensive on Rafah
Yemen Warns Israel against Possible Ground Offensive on Rafah
12 February 2024
Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hits Israeli Regime Spy Base
Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hits Israeli Regime Spy Base
12 February 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala
12 February 2024
Hamas Condemns Israeli Air Strikes in Rafah as
Hamas Condemns Israeli Air Strikes in Rafah as 'Genocidal'
12 February 2024
Pakistan Police Clash with Khan Supporters at Election Protests
Pakistan Police Clash with Khan Supporters at Election Protests
12 February 2024
Iranian Islamic Revolution’s Position after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm
Iranian Islamic Revolution’s Position after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm
12 February 2024
Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’: Trump
Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’: Trump
11 February 2024
Islamic Rev. Marks End of Western Domination over Iran
Islamic Rev. Marks End of Western Domination over Iran
11 February 2024
Lebanese Hezbollah Rocket Attack Storms Northern Occupied Palestine
Lebanese Hezbollah Rocket Attack Storms Northern Occupied Palestine
11 February 2024
NATO Chief Calls on Europe to Ramp Up Arms Production
NATO Chief Calls on Europe to Ramp Up Arms Production
11 February 2024
Kremlin Sees No Desire, Will for Negotiations in US: Spokesman
Kremlin Sees No Desire, Will for Negotiations in US: Spokesman
11 February 2024