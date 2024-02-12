0
Monday 12 February 2024 - 21:31

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hits Israeli Regime Spy Base

Al-Radar base was accurately hit by a guided missile, Lebanese media reported on Monday, citing the resistance movement.

Hezbollah also said that it had targeted a Zionist barrack with a Falaq-1 missile.

The resistance movement meanwhile announced the martyrdom of one of its fighters during battles with the Israeli regime in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah attacks against Zionist targets began more than four months ago in the wake of a full-scale invasion of the Gaza Strip where over 28,300 people have been killed so far.

The attacks by Hezbollah aim to reduce the pressure of Zionist strikes on Gaza where Palestinian resistance fighters are also engaged in ground fighting with the regime’s forces.
