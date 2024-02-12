0
Monday 12 February 2024 - 21:44

2 Terrorists Killed in NW Pakistan

Story Code : 1115822
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said the fire exchange took place when the forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mardan district of the province on reported presence of terrorists.

The killed terrorists actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, the ISPR said, adding that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered during the operation.

A clearance operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the military said. 
