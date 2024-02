Islam Times - The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has successfully launched a long-range ballistic missile from a warship, the IRGC commander said.

Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, said that "A long-range ballistic missile was successfully fired from an IRGC Navy military vessel in joint cooperation between the IRGC Aerospace Force and the IRGC Navy."Salami emphasized that "This new achievement increased the range of influence and our naval power to any desired point because our ocean-going ships can appear anywhere in the world."