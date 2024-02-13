0
Tuesday 13 February 2024 - 07:19

Vessel Hit near Yemen

Story Code : 1115892
Vessel Hit near Yemen
Also, the UK Maritime Trade Operation announced in a statement that it received a report about a security incident that happened 74 km from the south of Al-Mukha Port in Yemen. 

The British organization added that the vessel was hit by two missiles; the ship was damaged but no casualties were reported and the crew was safe. 

No further details, including other possible damage or casualties, have yet been released.

The Yemeni Army has declared that it would not let any vessel crossing the Red Sea toward the Israeli regime's ports provide the regime with logistics and arms in the occupied territories of Planetule. 

Yemen stresses that as long as the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip continues, any such vessel would be targeted.

It was on October 7 that the Palestinian Resistance carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on the Israeli regime's forces in response to the regime's daily crimes against the Palestinian people during 75 years of occupation of Palestine since 1948.

Since then, the Israeli regime got into a frenzy and began to pound the Gaza Strip with bombs; so far over 28,000 people have been killed, a large part of whom are non-civilians including women and children.
Comment


Featured Stories
What Are Iran FM Regional Tour’s Messages to White House and Netanyahu?
What Are Iran FM Regional Tour’s Messages to White House and Netanyahu?
NATO Chief Condemns Trump’s Remarks
NATO Chief Condemns Trump’s Remarks
12 February 2024
Yemen Warns Israel against Possible Ground Offensive on Rafah
Yemen Warns Israel against Possible Ground Offensive on Rafah
12 February 2024
Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hits Israeli Regime Spy Base
Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hits Israeli Regime Spy Base
12 February 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala
12 February 2024
Hamas Condemns Israeli Air Strikes in Rafah as
Hamas Condemns Israeli Air Strikes in Rafah as 'Genocidal'
12 February 2024
Pakistan Police Clash with Khan Supporters at Election Protests
Pakistan Police Clash with Khan Supporters at Election Protests
12 February 2024
Iranian Islamic Revolution’s Position after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm
Iranian Islamic Revolution’s Position after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm
12 February 2024
Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’: Trump
Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’: Trump
11 February 2024
Islamic Rev. Marks End of Western Domination over Iran
Islamic Rev. Marks End of Western Domination over Iran
11 February 2024
Lebanese Hezbollah Rocket Attack Storms Northern Occupied Palestine
Lebanese Hezbollah Rocket Attack Storms Northern Occupied Palestine
11 February 2024
NATO Chief Calls on Europe to Ramp Up Arms Production
NATO Chief Calls on Europe to Ramp Up Arms Production
11 February 2024
Kremlin Sees No Desire, Will for Negotiations in US: Spokesman
Kremlin Sees No Desire, Will for Negotiations in US: Spokesman
11 February 2024