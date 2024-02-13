Vessel Hit near Yemen

Islam Times - The Yemeni local sources reported a security incident in the open waters near the country on Tuesday early morning.

Also, the UK Maritime Trade Operation announced in a statement that it received a report about a security incident that happened 74 km from the south of Al-Mukha Port in Yemen.The British organization added that the vessel was hit by two missiles; the ship was damaged but no casualties were reported and the crew was safe.No further details, including other possible damage or casualties, have yet been released.The Yemeni Army has declared that it would not let any vessel crossing the Red Sea toward the Israeli regime's ports provide the regime with logistics and arms in the occupied territories of Planetule.Yemen stresses that as long as the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip continues, any such vessel would be targeted.It was on October 7 that the Palestinian Resistance carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on the Israeli regime's forces in response to the regime's daily crimes against the Palestinian people during 75 years of occupation of Palestine since 1948.Since then, the Israeli regime got into a frenzy and began to pound the Gaza Strip with bombs; so far over 28,000 people have been killed, a large part of whom are non-civilians including women and children.