0
Tuesday 13 February 2024 - 07:20

Hezbollah Carried Out Over 1,000 Attacks Against Israel Since October 8

Story Code : 1115893
Hezbollah Carried Out Over 1,000 Attacks Against Israel Since October 8
Lebanon’s Arabic-language Al-Mayadeen television news network reported that the group had struck Israeli outposts at least 1,013 times between October 8 last year and February 11.

Hezbollah said in a statement on Sunday that its fighters had hit espionage devices at the Israeli Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the Kfarchouba Hills as well as the occupied Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, destroying the designated targets.

The resistance forces also targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers at the Al-Tayhat Triangle region with a salvo of missiles.

Later in the day, Hezbollah fighters fired missiles at spying devices stationed at the Al-Abbad site and destroyed them.

The resistance group also launched a fresh rocket attack against the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site, causing damage to the Israeli military outpost there.

Moreover, the Lebanese resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli forces at Jabal Nather with a number of rockets, leaving several troops injured.

The Israeli regime launched its devastating hostilities in the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the territory’s Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The Israeli military has also been carrying out attacks against the Lebanese territory since then, prompting retaliatory strikes from Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the Tel Aviv regime continues its onslaught on Gaza.

The Israeli campaign in Gaza has killed at least 28,340 people, most of them women and children. Another 68,000 individuals have also been wounded.
Comment


Featured Stories
What Are Iran FM Regional Tour’s Messages to White House and Netanyahu?
What Are Iran FM Regional Tour’s Messages to White House and Netanyahu?
NATO Chief Condemns Trump’s Remarks
NATO Chief Condemns Trump’s Remarks
12 February 2024
Yemen Warns Israel against Possible Ground Offensive on Rafah
Yemen Warns Israel against Possible Ground Offensive on Rafah
12 February 2024
Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hits Israeli Regime Spy Base
Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hits Israeli Regime Spy Base
12 February 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala
12 February 2024
Hamas Condemns Israeli Air Strikes in Rafah as
Hamas Condemns Israeli Air Strikes in Rafah as 'Genocidal'
12 February 2024
Pakistan Police Clash with Khan Supporters at Election Protests
Pakistan Police Clash with Khan Supporters at Election Protests
12 February 2024
Iranian Islamic Revolution’s Position after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm
Iranian Islamic Revolution’s Position after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm
12 February 2024
Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’: Trump
Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’: Trump
11 February 2024
Islamic Rev. Marks End of Western Domination over Iran
Islamic Rev. Marks End of Western Domination over Iran
11 February 2024
Lebanese Hezbollah Rocket Attack Storms Northern Occupied Palestine
Lebanese Hezbollah Rocket Attack Storms Northern Occupied Palestine
11 February 2024
NATO Chief Calls on Europe to Ramp Up Arms Production
NATO Chief Calls on Europe to Ramp Up Arms Production
11 February 2024
Kremlin Sees No Desire, Will for Negotiations in US: Spokesman
Kremlin Sees No Desire, Will for Negotiations in US: Spokesman
11 February 2024