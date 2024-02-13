Hezbollah Carried Out Over 1,000 Attacks Against Israel Since October 8

Islam Times - Lebanese Hezbollah resistance fighters have carried out more than a thousand strikes against Israeli military positions in the occupied territories in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the bloody Israeli onslaught, according to a report.

Lebanon’s Arabic-language Al-Mayadeen television news network reported that the group had struck Israeli outposts at least 1,013 times between October 8 last year and February 11.Hezbollah said in a statement on Sunday that its fighters had hit espionage devices at the Israeli Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the Kfarchouba Hills as well as the occupied Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, destroying the designated targets.The resistance forces also targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers at the Al-Tayhat Triangle region with a salvo of missiles.Later in the day, Hezbollah fighters fired missiles at spying devices stationed at the Al-Abbad site and destroyed them.The resistance group also launched a fresh rocket attack against the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site, causing damage to the Israeli military outpost there.Moreover, the Lebanese resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli forces at Jabal Nather with a number of rockets, leaving several troops injured.The Israeli regime launched its devastating hostilities in the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the territory’s Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.The Israeli military has also been carrying out attacks against the Lebanese territory since then, prompting retaliatory strikes from Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.The movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the Tel Aviv regime continues its onslaught on Gaza.The Israeli campaign in Gaza has killed at least 28,340 people, most of them women and children. Another 68,000 individuals have also been wounded.