0
Tuesday 13 February 2024 - 07:24

Israel Struggling to Fund War, Resorts to Selling Bonds

Story Code : 1115895
Israel Struggling to Fund War, Resorts to Selling Bonds
Pressure on Israel’s budget increased heavily after Moody’s Investors Service dropped Israel’s credit rating from A1 to A2 as well as lowering its outlook to ‘Negative’, citing potential escalations with Lebanon’s Hezbollah on Israel’s Northern parts as the reason for the downgrade, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claiming the decision is not a reflection of Israel’s economic situation.

Israel Business Forum, in the representation of the largest 200 companies in Israel, commented that the credit’s negative outlook is a “negative development”, adding that the pressure has been unprecedented for 36 years, despite multiple wars, stating that Moody’s decisions are sturdy information that Israel’s 2024 budget proposal is not balanced not focused on recovering the economy.

Bloomberg states that Israel is headed for one of its worst budget deficits this century as the prices rise, adding that according to their official sources, who say that Israel’s increasing military spending is worrying, the government plans to issue more debt in 2024 than it did in any previous year except 2020 when it had to borrow and spend excessively to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdowns, making the total debt reach around 210 billion shekels ($58 billion).
Comment


Featured Stories
What Are Iran FM Regional Tour’s Messages to White House and Netanyahu?
What Are Iran FM Regional Tour’s Messages to White House and Netanyahu?
NATO Chief Condemns Trump’s Remarks
NATO Chief Condemns Trump’s Remarks
12 February 2024
Yemen Warns Israel against Possible Ground Offensive on Rafah
Yemen Warns Israel against Possible Ground Offensive on Rafah
12 February 2024
Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hits Israeli Regime Spy Base
Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hits Israeli Regime Spy Base
12 February 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala
12 February 2024
Hamas Condemns Israeli Air Strikes in Rafah as
Hamas Condemns Israeli Air Strikes in Rafah as 'Genocidal'
12 February 2024
Pakistan Police Clash with Khan Supporters at Election Protests
Pakistan Police Clash with Khan Supporters at Election Protests
12 February 2024
Iranian Islamic Revolution’s Position after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm
Iranian Islamic Revolution’s Position after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm
12 February 2024
Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’: Trump
Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’: Trump
11 February 2024
Islamic Rev. Marks End of Western Domination over Iran
Islamic Rev. Marks End of Western Domination over Iran
11 February 2024
Lebanese Hezbollah Rocket Attack Storms Northern Occupied Palestine
Lebanese Hezbollah Rocket Attack Storms Northern Occupied Palestine
11 February 2024
NATO Chief Calls on Europe to Ramp Up Arms Production
NATO Chief Calls on Europe to Ramp Up Arms Production
11 February 2024
Kremlin Sees No Desire, Will for Negotiations in US: Spokesman
Kremlin Sees No Desire, Will for Negotiations in US: Spokesman
11 February 2024