0
Tuesday 13 February 2024 - 08:30

US Vice President Harris Says She’s Ready to Serve amid Questions about Biden’s Age

Story Code : 1115907
US Vice President Harris Says She’s Ready to Serve amid Questions about Biden’s Age
“I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that,” Harris told the Wall Street Journal when asked about the challenge of convincing voters she’s up for the job, The Hill reported.

Those who see her work are “fully aware” of her “capacity to lead,” Harris said in the interview, just days before a special counsel report stoked renewed questions about Biden’s age and mental aptitude.

Special counsel Robert Hur decided against bringing charges against the president over his mishandling of classified documents, but his report on the probe called Biden an “elderly man with a poor memory.” 

Biden fired back in a tense press conference Thursday, defending his memory and mental fitness to serve in the Oval Office.

But the comments in the report added fuel to persistent concerns about whether Biden, 81, should be running for reelection to a second White House term. Biden’s top GOP competitor in the presidential race, former president Trump, is 77.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted after the special counsel’s report was released found that a whopping 86 percent of Americans think Biden’s too old to serve in office.

At the same time, more than half — or 59 percent — think both Biden and Trump are too old.

Harris, 59, has previously said she’s prepared to be president “if necessary,” but she brushed off concerns about Biden’s fitness to be commander in chief.

Last month, she slammed Republicans for their critiques on the issue, arguing “they have nothing to run on.”

“I’ve been in the Oval Office where heads of various countries — allies — have called literally to ask Joe Biden for his advice,” she said.

Republican strategist Scott Jennings said last week that Harris “became, squarely, an issue in this election” after the special counsel report.

“There aren’t too many Americans who are going to look at this and say, ‘This guy is up to serving for five more years as president of the United States,’” Jennings said. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Soldiers Steal Over $54 Million from Gaza Bank
Israeli Soldiers Steal Over $54 Million from Gaza Bank
ICC Prosecutor Threatens Israel with Potential Action over Military Activity in Gaza
ICC Prosecutor Threatens Israel with Potential Action over Military Activity in Gaza's Rafah
13 February 2024
Azerbaijan Wipes Out Armenian Border Outpost in Retaliation for Armenian Attack
Azerbaijan Wipes Out Armenian Border Outpost in Retaliation for Armenian Attack
13 February 2024
Israel Struggling to Fund War, Resorts to Selling Bonds
Israel Struggling to Fund War, Resorts to Selling Bonds
13 February 2024
What Are Iran FM Regional Tour’s Messages to White House and Netanyahu?
What Are Iran FM Regional Tour’s Messages to White House and Netanyahu?
12 February 2024
NATO Chief Condemns Trump’s Remarks
NATO Chief Condemns Trump’s Remarks
12 February 2024
Yemen Warns Israel against Possible Ground Offensive on Rafah
Yemen Warns Israel against Possible Ground Offensive on Rafah
12 February 2024
Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hits Israeli Regime Spy Base
Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hits Israeli Regime Spy Base
12 February 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala
12 February 2024
Hamas Condemns Israeli Air Strikes in Rafah as
Hamas Condemns Israeli Air Strikes in Rafah as 'Genocidal'
12 February 2024
Pakistan Police Clash with Khan Supporters at Election Protests
Pakistan Police Clash with Khan Supporters at Election Protests
12 February 2024
Iranian Islamic Revolution’s Position after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm
Iranian Islamic Revolution’s Position after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm
12 February 2024
Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’: Trump
Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’: Trump
11 February 2024