Tuesday 13 February 2024 - 21:28

“Israel” Targets Palestinians Trying to Access Internet

“At least seven civilians have been killed in the northern Gaza governorate in less than a week after they were directly targeted by ‘Israeli’ army drones in the al-Bashir area of Tal Al-Zaatar in Jabalia Camp. The victims were attempting to access internet services to communicate with their families and relatives,” the watchdog said.
 
The Geneva-based group said Palestinian civilians are climbing to high elevations in efforts to access the internet after “Israeli” forces destroyed Palestinian communications networks.
 
It further detailed that “On 22 January, a group of journalists were targeted by Israeli aircraft while attempting to obtain internet services in the Tal al-Zaatar area of Jabalia. A young man, Muhammad al-Ghoula, was killed and the journalist Imad Ghabboun was injured during the attack.”
 
According to Euro-Med Monitor, “Israel” targets civilians trying to pick up signals in besieged areas where serious human rights violations are occurring. “This hinders press coverage of the violations and makes it difficult for residents to report them.”
