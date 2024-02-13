0
Tuesday 13 February 2024 - 21:40

“Israel” Uses Made-in-India Killer Drones in Gaza

Story Code : 1116034
“Israel” Uses Made-in-India Killer Drones in Gaza
The sale of more of than 20 Hermes 900 medium-altitude, long-endurance [MALE] UAVs delivered by Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems India Ltd to “Israel” was first reported on February 2 by Neelam Mathews for the defense-related website Shephard Media.
 
The Wire report said it has not yet been publicly acknowledged by either Tel Aviv or New Delhi.
 
In 2018, “Israel’s” Elbit Systems entered into a joint venture with Adani group with a 49% share and opened a $15-million facility in Hyderabad to manufacture UAVs for the first time outside “Israel”.
 
The Wire said when it contacted “Israel’s” Elbit Systems a spokesperson responded that they could “confirm that Elbit Systems collaborates with Adani, which is a supplier to our UAS [Unmanned Aerial Systems] supply chain.”
 
Haaretz reported last February that the vice president of UAV systems in the Aerospace Division at Elbit Systems, Vered Haimovich, said the Hermes 900 has been Elbit System’s flagship drone, which has been operationally used by the Israeli Air Force since 2015. It has also taken part “in all rounds of conflict in recent years.”
 
Indian activists have criticized the Indian government for its double standards against Palestine, as on one hand, New Delhi backs the Palestinian cause while advocating for a free Palestinian state, but on the other, its actions suggest it supported “Israel’s” actions in Gaza.
 
The role of an Indian conglomerate in supplying drones, which are extensively used by the IOF for attacks in densely populated urban areas in Gaza, came as the prime minister Narendra Modi government’s official position is seeking an immediate ceasefire.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon’s Interest is Secured by Debilitating Zionist Power
Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon’s Interest is Secured by Debilitating Zionist Power
Russia Warns West: We Will Be Very Tough If You
Russia Warns West: We Will Be Very Tough If You 'Steal' Our Assets
13 February 2024
Netanyahu’s Goals of Assassinating, Defaming Gaza Journalists
Netanyahu’s Goals of Assassinating, Defaming Gaza Journalists
13 February 2024
“Israel” Uses Made-in-India Killer Drones in Gaza
“Israel” Uses Made-in-India Killer Drones in Gaza
13 February 2024
Israeli Soldiers Steal Over $54 Million from Gaza Bank
Israeli Soldiers Steal Over $54 Million from Gaza Bank
13 February 2024
ICC Prosecutor Threatens Israel with Potential Action over Military Activity in Gaza
ICC Prosecutor Threatens Israel with Potential Action over Military Activity in Gaza's Rafah
13 February 2024
Azerbaijan Wipes Out Armenian Border Outpost in Retaliation for Armenian Attack
Azerbaijan Wipes Out Armenian Border Outpost in Retaliation for Armenian Attack
13 February 2024
Israel Struggling to Fund War, Resorts to Selling Bonds
Israel Struggling to Fund War, Resorts to Selling Bonds
13 February 2024
What Are Iran FM Regional Tour’s Messages to White House and Netanyahu?
What Are Iran FM Regional Tour’s Messages to White House and Netanyahu?
12 February 2024
NATO Chief Condemns Trump’s Remarks
NATO Chief Condemns Trump’s Remarks
12 February 2024
Yemen Warns Israel against Possible Ground Offensive on Rafah
Yemen Warns Israel against Possible Ground Offensive on Rafah
12 February 2024
Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hits Israeli Regime Spy Base
Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hits Israeli Regime Spy Base
12 February 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala
12 February 2024