Tuesday 13 February 2024 - 21:42

Iran’s FM: Expansion of ‘Israel’s’ War Crimes to Rafah will have Serious Consequences

Story Code : 1116036
AmirAbdollahian made the remark in a Monday post on X social media platform.
 
“The expansion of the occupying ‘Israeli’ entity war crimes and genocide to include Palestinian refugees in Rafah will have serious consequences for Tel Aviv,” he said.
 
His comment came after earlier in the day, at least 100 civilians, mostly women and children, were martyred and nearly 230 others wounded in extensive air raids and artillery strikes by the “Israel” against Rafah.
 
“Israeli” premiere, Benjamin Netanyahu, ordered the "Israeli" military on Friday to prepare to evacuate civilians from Rafah ahead of a planned ground operation against the city. Aid organizations, however, say such a move will be nearly impossible, given the scale of devastation elsewhere in Gaza and the huge number of people trapped in the besieged area.
 
Earlier, Iran’s foreign minister also met with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, on Monday.
 
AmirAbdollahian is currently in Doha on the third leg of a regional tour, which has already taken him to Lebanon and Syria.
 
Referring to “Israel’s” threat about launching an all-out ground invasion on Rafah, Iran's foreign minister said, “The US administration talks about preventing the spread of war in the region, but at the same time, continues to provide the ‘Israeli’ entity with weapons and military equipment to massacre Palestinians.”
 
“It is possible to achieve an agreement and find a political solution to the war in Gaza, provided that the US could make a choice in action and not just in words between continuation of war and [establishment of] ceasefire [in Gaza],” AmirAbdollahian said.
 
Praising Qatar’s diplomatic efforts, which are aimed at putting an end to the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, Iran's top diplomat said, “The US administration lacks necessary integrity to help achievement of a political solution in order to stop the [‘Israeli’ genocidal] war on Gaza.”
 
He said Palestinian resistance groups have already proven their goodwill and commitment to a political solution.
 
“However, it is clear that Netanyahu still gives priority to war and the US administration also supports [continuation of] the war in practice, while talking about [the necessity of] peace and ceasefire,” Amir-Abdollahian said.
 
The Qatari foreign minister, for his part, praised Iran's active diplomacy in support of Palestine and sustainable security in the region.
 
He said Qatar shares Iran’s views about the need to put a rapid end to the war in Gaza, and its diplomatic efforts will continue to that effect.
