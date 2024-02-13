0
Tuesday 13 February 2024 - 22:21

US Predicted to Face Critical Financial Crisis in 2024: JP Morgan CEO

Story Code : 1116049
US Predicted to Face Critical Financial Crisis in 2024: JP Morgan CEO
Specifically, Dimon noted that the country is facing a global market “rebellion” amid its growing debt numbers.

Moreover, he is not alone. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan also has noted the need to take control of what is an undeniable problem. The unsettling growth in US debt has continued amid the growing BRICS economic alliance, watcher.guru.com reported.

Indeed, the collective has continually professed its desire to lessen the international prevalence of the greenback and utilize other currencies for global trade. According to the warning put forth by Dimon and others, the US could be facing the real risk of that reality.

Across both sides of the political aisle, the US government spending has gotten out of control in a way that it faced a government shutdown in 2023 after reaching a $33 trillion debt ceiling. With 2024 firmly upon us, that number has already grown more than $1 trillion, and many financial experts are starting to sound the alarms.

This concern is not native to Dimon alone, as many others have expressed worry regarding the very real issue that US Debt has become. Similarly, Brian Moynihan, the CEO of Bank of America says that the issue must be addressed. “You can either admire the problem or do something about it,” he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon’s Interest is Secured by Debilitating Zionist Power
Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon’s Interest is Secured by Debilitating Zionist Power
Russia Warns West: We Will Be Very Tough If You
Russia Warns West: We Will Be Very Tough If You 'Steal' Our Assets
13 February 2024
Netanyahu’s Goals of Assassinating, Defaming Gaza Journalists
Netanyahu’s Goals of Assassinating, Defaming Gaza Journalists
13 February 2024
“Israel” Uses Made-in-India Killer Drones in Gaza
“Israel” Uses Made-in-India Killer Drones in Gaza
13 February 2024
Israeli Soldiers Steal Over $54 Million from Gaza Bank
Israeli Soldiers Steal Over $54 Million from Gaza Bank
13 February 2024
ICC Prosecutor Threatens Israel with Potential Action over Military Activity in Gaza
ICC Prosecutor Threatens Israel with Potential Action over Military Activity in Gaza's Rafah
13 February 2024
Azerbaijan Wipes Out Armenian Border Outpost in Retaliation for Armenian Attack
Azerbaijan Wipes Out Armenian Border Outpost in Retaliation for Armenian Attack
13 February 2024
Israel Struggling to Fund War, Resorts to Selling Bonds
Israel Struggling to Fund War, Resorts to Selling Bonds
13 February 2024
What Are Iran FM Regional Tour’s Messages to White House and Netanyahu?
What Are Iran FM Regional Tour’s Messages to White House and Netanyahu?
12 February 2024
NATO Chief Condemns Trump’s Remarks
NATO Chief Condemns Trump’s Remarks
12 February 2024
Yemen Warns Israel against Possible Ground Offensive on Rafah
Yemen Warns Israel against Possible Ground Offensive on Rafah
12 February 2024
Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hits Israeli Regime Spy Base
Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hits Israeli Regime Spy Base
12 February 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala
12 February 2024