IRGC Warns of Harsh Retaliatory Naval Blow to Enemies

Islam Times - Highlighting Iran’s upper hand in all arenas of confrontation with the enemy, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps cautioned the adversaries that they will receive a major setback if they take any action against Iranian vessels.

In a meeting with the retired and incumbent IRGC commanders and officials, held in Tehran on Tuesday, Major General Hossein Salami said the IRGC and Basij forces of Iran have checkmated the enemies in all arenas.The IRGC has gained such great power that it emerges victorious in every battlefield, either the military war theater or the cyberwar against the enemy, he added.“If a war of ships erupts and they (enemies) hit our vessels, we will definitely hit the same number, or even more, of theirs,” the general warned.He also noted that the IRGC is capable of “forming power externally” and defeating the enemy in the exterior battlefields.Highlighting Iran’s success in foiling the “international sedition” that emerged amid the riots of autumn 2022, Major General Salami said the IRGC has even disappointed the enemy’s plans for poverty in Iran and has engaged in schemes to address underdevelopment.In remarks in August 2023, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei described the IRGC as the biggest anti-terrorism organization in the world, saying the efficient and independent entity can carry out missions many armies of the world are incapable of doing.The Leader also commended the IRGC for its exceptional efforts, noting that the elite force effectively thwarted all those crises, safeguarding the Iranian people from their repercussions.