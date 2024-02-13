0
Tuesday 13 February 2024 - 22:25

Activist Denounces Israeli Agenda to Eradicate Palestine

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Ashrawi stated, "Israel is hellbent on taking it a notch up ... having treated the Palestinians (inhumanely) where they shift them from one place to the other carrying out demographic engineering ... now they are destroying the last refuge that they have."

Ashrawi emphasized that Israel's aggressions go beyond depravity and bloodthirst, aiming for the complete destruction of Palestinian existence.

“Everybody knows that there are no limits to Israeli depravity, to Israeli blood thirst, to the use of massacres and carnage to achieve we don’t know what ends, because they don’t know what ends. They cannot destroy Hamas … so in a way it is a willful infliction of pain, death and destruction without any accountability,” Ashrawi said.

“The primary objective is to destroy not just the Palestinians of Gaza but all of Palestine,” she concluded.

As tensions escalate in Gaza, international calls for sanctions against Israeli militias intensify, with concerns over settler violence and land confiscation mounting.

US Senator Chris Van Hollen echoed these sentiments, accusing Israel of war crimes and urging President Biden to intervene.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and China have also condemned Israel's actions, calling for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further humanitarian catastrophe.

Gaza's Health Ministry reported a death toll of over 28,000 Palestinians since October, with thousands critically wounded and in need of evacuation.
