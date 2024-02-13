Netanyahu’s Goals of Assassinating, Defaming Gaza Journalists

Islam Times - The Zionist regime's assassinatiing or defaming journalists is a conspiracy to legitimize the martyrdom of 126 journalists, cover up the martyrdom of 28,000 Palestinians, and lay the ground for the Rafah offensive.

In the ongoing war on Gaza, in addition to the brutal killing of innocent and unarmed people, the Zionist regime has also put the assassination of journalists on its agenda with the aim of silencing their voices. For quite some time, this regime has been trying to tarnish Hamas's image and justify the genocide by making baseless claims.Recently, Avichay Adraee, the spokesman of the Zionist regime's army, claimed that one of the journalists of Al-Jazeera network Al Jazeera journalist Mohammed Wishah is working as the commander of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip.Although Adraee claimed to have evidence for his claim, he did not provide any to support his allegations.The regime has published only a few images of him in cyberspace, which is training with rifles. That Wishah is one of the leaders of Hamas" remains to be a claim; A claim that has been designed and entered into the operational phase by the military leaders of the regime in the continuation of the project of destroying journalists and the Axis of Resistance.This claim was made while the Zionist army had previously claimed that two other Al Jazeera journalists Hamza Dahdouh and Mustafa, were members of the Hamas and the Islamic Jihad Movement. Journalists who were killed in an airstrike in the south of the Gaza Strip.In fact, what scares the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip is not the affiliation of journalists to the Resistance Front, but their impressive voice in revealing the events and genocide of the Zionists in the world.Instead of making claims, the leaders of the regime should answer the question: "Were the 126 journalists who were martyred since the beginning of the regime's war against Gaza, all of them Hamas leaders and the Axis of the Resistance?"The last journalist targeted is Palestinian journalist Alaa Hassan Al-Hams, whose house was targeted by the occupying regime's army in Al-Janina neighborhood, east of Rafah. In these attacks, all members of hثق family were martyred and Alaa was the only survivor who was seriously injured in the attack. She died on Monday after succumbing to her injuries to join her martyred family.A look at the time before the launch of the Zionist regime's war against Gaza, one can see that the hostile behavior of the Zionists towards journalists was going on. The regime used to slaughter anyone who revealed the facts in the occupied territories and Palestine to the world.We are witnessing the intensified Zionist regime's animosity towards the media and journalists and its opposition to conveying the events of Gaza to the people in world in the past months. The martyrdom of 126 journalists clearly shows that killing journalists has become a tradition for regime that holds on to it regardless of any condemnations.For instance, the occupying regime’s bombing of al-Jalaa, was widely condemned as an attempt to “silence” journalists covering Israel’s offensive on May 15, 2021, which coincided with Nakba Day.The offices of international media, including Al Jazeera, Associated Press and AFP, were located in al-Jalaa tower, covering news about Gaza. In addition to news media offices, this building also was home to a large number of doctor's offices, law offices, and residential units.Therefore, what happened in the inhuman act of the Zionist regime in Gaza, including bombing of al-Jalaa, according to many observers, was an action aimed at silencing the voice of the media and fearing the disclosure of the facts that were going on in Gaza at that time. The reality is that that tradition has been stuck to in last four months since the aggression on Gaza started on October 7, 2023.Moreover, assassination of Shireen Abu Akleh, Al jazeera correspondent by Israeli snipers in the West Bank on May 22, 2022 showed clearly to the world no journalist was safe in the Palestinian occupied lands.The Zionists martyred Ghufran Harun Warasneh, second Palestinian woman journalist Killed in the same year and Ahmed Abu Hossein in 2018 in the Jabalia camp in the Gaza Strip by shooting him in the stomach.Warasneh was killed at an Israeli checkpoint near the Al-Arroub refugee camp as she commuted to her job at a radio station in the city of HebronIt is not only the Palestinian journalists who are the target of the Zionists’ hate, but in 2014, the Italian journalist " Simone Camilli" was martyred in the bombing of the Gaza Strip, and even the recent report of the Committee to Protect Journalists proved that the Zionist regime also killed some independent Jewish journalists. They have been deprived of their professional work and even one of the Israeli journalists has gone missing.According to the statistics provided by the Palestinian Ministry of Information, from the second Palestinian intifada in 2000 to May of last year, 45 journalists had been martyred by the Zionist regime.The Zionist army introduced journalists killed as members and even leaders of the Resistance groups to the world in order to legitimize its genocide and crimes in Gaza.Journalists are not alone in this regard, because anyone or any entity that intends stop the Israeli genocide is being accused of conspiracy as it could be seen in the claims made by the regime against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).The Zionist regime claimed that about 190 UNRWA staff participated in the Hamas-launched Al-Aqsa Storm operation. Following the fabricated accusations of the regime, more than 10 countries, including the United States, England, Germany, and Canada declared to have cut off their aid to this agency, which has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.By making such accusations against journalists, UNRWA, the occupying regime is trying to deflect the world's attention from the martyrdom of more than 28,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of whom are women and children.The extensive ground offensive by the Zionist regime on Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip with a population of 1.4 million people who have taken refuge there needs to be justified. While Netanyahu is talking about the imminent attack on the southern city of the Gaza Strip, not only the international community and the Arab countries, but also the United States and the United Kingdom have openly opposed it.No doubt that Netanyahu's goal in linking the journalist to Hamas and the Resistance is to forcibly expel the Palestinians from of their land. He is trying to convince the Israeli regime’s allies in this 2-week deadline has declared that a large-scale attack on Rafah must be done.