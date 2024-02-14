0
Wednesday 14 February 2024 - 08:46

US, UK Conduct Fresh Attacks on Yemen

Story Code : 1116122
The airstrikes were launched on areas in the Al Tahita district near the Yemeni city of Hudaydah.

No details regarding the possible damage or causalities have been released so far.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel. 
