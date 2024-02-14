Arab League Chief Warns of Long-Term Conflict over Palestinian Displacement

Islam Times - Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit cautioned that any Israeli seizure of the Gaza Strip or the occupied West Bank could spark "a confrontation for the next thousand years."

Addressing the World Government Summit in Dubai on Tuesday, Aboul Gheit emphasized the grave repercussions of displacing Palestinians from their territories, warning of enduring conflict.The senior Arab official reiterated concerns about Israel's proposed ground offensive in Rafah, stressing the potential for "dangerous consequences."Aboul Gheit urged Israel to evacuate settlements from Palestinian land, emphasizing the need for dismantling “illegal settlements built on Palestinian land.”He condemned Israel's atrocities in Gaza and its encroachment on Palestinian land, characterizing it as a threat to regional peace agreements.Furthermore, Aboul Gheit emphasized the importance of intervention from the US and Western powers to halt Israeli attacks and facilitate an immediate ceasefire in Gaza."The occupation's intentions to displace hundreds of thousands of Palestinians... pose serious threats to regional stability," he asserted.The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, recently instructed the military to prepare for evacuating civilians from Rafah ahead of a planned ground operation, a move deemed challenging by aid organizations.The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas condemned the Israeli offensive in Rafah, accusing the US and Israel of perpetrating genocide against Palestinians.Amid escalating tensions, concerns mount over Israel's ongoing bombing campaign in Gaza, with thousands of Palestinian casualties reported since the conflict's onset.Since the start of the war, the Tel Aviv regime has killed 28,500 Palestinians, including more than 12,300 children and some 8,400 women.Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel.