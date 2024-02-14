0
Wednesday 14 February 2024 - 08:57

Calls for Action against Israel's Gaza Atrocities Spread Worldwide

Calls for Action against Israel
Protests demanding an end to Israeli aggression on Gaza and the severing of relations with Israel erupted in Providencia, Santiago province, Chile, according to local media.

Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags, calling for President Gabriel Boric to withdraw the country's ambassador from Israel in response to Tel Aviv's ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

In New York, pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted Democrat Tom Suozzi's victory speech after winning the congressional seat vacated by Republican George Santos. Protesters waving Palestinian flags attempted to crash the stage, shouting, "You can't hide! You're supporting genocide! Stop supporting genocide!" 

The Church of England condemned Israel's war on Gaza, stating that the manner in which it is being conducted "cannot be morally justified." The church called for an immediate ceasefire, denouncing the "relentless bombardment of Gaza and its huge cost in civilian lives and civilian infrastructure."

Earlier, the Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin also said the death toll in Gaza was unjustifiable.

“The voice of those asking Israel to stop is a general voice, (saying) that they can’t continue like this and we must find other paths to solve the Gaza problem,” he said.

Meanwhile, a group of nine independent UN human rights experts, including UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Association and Assembly Clement Voule, issued a statement urging governments to protect the right to peaceful protests in solidarity with Gaza.

The experts called on states to respect the rights to peaceful protest and expression "as the international community takes steps towards negotiating a ceasefire that will end brutal hostilities in Gaza." The statement highlighted the challenges faced by pro-Palestinian supporters, including arrests, violence, and bans on protests in countries such as the United States and Germany.
