Wednesday 14 February 2024 - 08:58

US Report: Israel Could Attack Rafah without Consequences

US Report: Israel Could Attack Rafah without Consequences
Citing three anonymous officials, the report states that "no reprimand plans are in the works, meaning Israeli forces could enter the city and harm civilians without facing American consequences."

While the US has said that an Israeli assault on the city, whose population has increased five times as Israel instructed displaced Palestinians to seek refuge there, would be a “disaster”, the Biden administration has pushed back against suggestions that an Israeli incursion there could jeopardize continued US arms transfers.
