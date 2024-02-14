US Report: Israel Could Attack Rafah without Consequences

Islam Times - A report by US media outlet Politico suggests that the Biden administration will not take action against Israel if it proceeds with an expected assault on Rafah, despite US demands for Israel to minimize civilian casualties.

Citing three anonymous officials, the report states that "no reprimand plans are in the works, meaning Israeli forces could enter the city and harm civilians without facing American consequences."While the US has said that an Israeli assault on the city, whose population has increased five times as Israel instructed displaced Palestinians to seek refuge there, would be a “disaster”, the Biden administration has pushed back against suggestions that an Israeli incursion there could jeopardize continued US arms transfers.