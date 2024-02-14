Sayyed Al-Houthi: Victory Scored by Preventing “Israeli” Bound Ships from Passing through Red Sea

Islam Times - The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi warned that the US, the United Kingdom, and “Israel” are attempting to liquidate and end the Palestinian cause, adding that they have previously reckoned with the actions they are witnessing today in support of the Palestinian people.

Speaking on the anniversary of the assassination of the former President of Sanaa authorities martyr Saleh Al-Sammad, Sayyed al-Houthi emphasized the strategic and financial importance of the Red Sea and Bab El-Mandab Strait to the aforementioned regimes.“The enemies want puppets in the leadership in Sanaa” to protect American and ‘Israeli’ ships and award them safe passage,” the Yemeni leader explained.He explained that such a puppet government's top priority and mission would be guarding American and British facilities and bases and protecting “Israeli” ships.In this context, he pointed out that the Prime Minister of the occupation, Benjamin Netanyahu, previously spoke about the Bab El-Mandeb Strait and the danger Yemen poses to the occupation, being led by someone with a “liberation-oriented direction, [who supports] the Palestinian people.”Additionally, Sayyed al-Houthi said that Sanaa's enemies are deeply concerned about Yemen's proactive and revolutionary population, which adheres to its national interests and the interests of the nation, especially the Palestinian issues. These concerns are multiplied due to Yemen's geographical importance, as the country lies on the main body of water that links the globe.“[They] are disturbed by the mobilization and awareness of our people and their aspirations to fulfill their legitimate rights," he underlined.“We achieved an important victory in preventing ‘Israeli’ ships from passing through the Red Sea despite the renewed American-British aggression on Yemen,” Sayyed al-Houthi stated.In parallel, the Yemeni leader affirmed, that “On the 130th day of the ‘Israeli’ aggression on Gaza, Ansarullah remains committed to the stance it took in support of the Palestinian people, adding that, contrary to expectations, it tends to escalate its naval actions.”He emphasized that the Yemeni Armed Forces naval campaign is “effective and impactful”.“The mother of terrorism, the roots of terrorism, and the source of terrorism is the Zionist lobby and its three arms, the triad of evil, Israel, America, and Britain," Sayyed al-Houthi underlined.The Yemeni leader revealed in this context that not a single ship affiliated with the “Israeli” occupation passed through the Red Sea in recent weeks, saying that this is “an important accomplishment and a victory over the ‘Israeli’-American-British trio.”In this context, the leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement reiterated to all other countries that their ships can safely and securely sail through the Red Sea. He stressed that Yemen will not and does not intend to target submarine cables that extend through the Red Sea's floor, including internet cables.On the assassination campaigns launched by Western countries and “Israel”, targeting the leaders of the Resistance in the region, like martyr al-Sammad, Sayyed al-Houthi said that the Yemeni people's stance in support of Palestine bears witness to the "failure" of these actions.