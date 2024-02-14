0
Wednesday 14 February 2024 - 20:47

“Israel”: One Killed, Several Injured by Hezbollah Rockets on Safed

Story Code : 1116282
“Israel”: One Killed, Several Injured by Hezbollah Rockets on Safed
“Numerous launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into the areas of Netua, Manara, and into an ‘Israeli’ base in northern ‘Israel’,” the “Israeli” army said, adding that it is striking the launch sites.

According to “Israeli” reports, one “Israeli” was killed and seven others were wounded in the operation.

“Ziv” Hospital in Safed said eight “Israelis” were brought to the emergency room following rocket attacks in the city.

The hospital said another "Israeli" is in moderate condition, while six others are being treated for light injuries.

Meanwhile, “Israel’s” so-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said the operation on Safed serves as a declaration of war, calling for a sea change in how “Israel” manages the balance of power on the Lebanese border.

“This is not a trickle [of rockets], it’s war. It’s time to leave behind the ‘conception’ in the north as well,” the far-right politician said on X.

Channel 12 news reported that the minister has demanded an urgent meeting with Netanyahu to discuss the escalation of violence in the north.

While nobody has claimed responsibility for the attacks this morning, most have blamed Hezbollah, thought to be the only terror group in Lebanon with the capability to barrage Safed.

Avigdor Liberman also seems to call for a harsh response, tweeting that “Israel” is letting Hezbollah walk all over it.

“The red line has turned into a white flag,” he wrote. “The war cabinet has caved to Hezbollah and lost the north.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Says Targeted 34 Israeli, US, UK Ships so Far
Yemen Says Targeted 34 Israeli, US, UK Ships so Far
Ukraine Says It Sank Russian Landing Warship in Black Sea
Ukraine Says It Sank Russian Landing Warship in Black Sea
14 February 2024
NATO Chief Says 18 Countries Meet 2% Military Spending Target
NATO Chief Says 18 Countries Meet 2% Military Spending Target
14 February 2024
Poland
Poland's PM Accuses Previous Gov’t of Widespread Use of Israeli Pegasus Spyware
14 February 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Victory Scored by Preventing “Israeli” Bound Ships from Passing through Red Sea
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Victory Scored by Preventing “Israeli” Bound Ships from Passing through Red Sea
14 February 2024
IRGC Practices Detonating Israeli Airbase
IRGC Practices Detonating Israeli Airbase
14 February 2024
US Report: Israel Could Attack Rafah without Consequences
US Report: Israel Could Attack Rafah without Consequences
14 February 2024
No Foreign Dictates on Palestinians
No Foreign Dictates on Palestinians
14 February 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon’s Interest is Secured by Debilitating Zionist Power
Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon’s Interest is Secured by Debilitating Zionist Power
13 February 2024
Russia Warns West: We Will Be Very Tough If You
Russia Warns West: We Will Be Very Tough If You 'Steal' Our Assets
13 February 2024
Netanyahu’s Goals of Assassinating, Defaming Gaza Journalists
Netanyahu’s Goals of Assassinating, Defaming Gaza Journalists
13 February 2024
“Israel” Uses Made-in-India Killer Drones in Gaza
“Israel” Uses Made-in-India Killer Drones in Gaza
13 February 2024
Israeli Soldiers Steal Over $54 Million from Gaza Bank
Israeli Soldiers Steal Over $54 Million from Gaza Bank
13 February 2024