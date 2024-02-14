UK: Labour Party Suspends Candidate for Speaking up against ’Israel’

Islam Times - UK's Labour Party suspended the candidate for the upcoming general election, Graham Jones, for a published recording of him sharing a negative and disapproving opinion of “Israel”. Jones is currently under investigation.

Before this incident, the party also cut off Azhar Ali, another candidate because of another recording of him criticizing “Israel”.The Guido Fawkes website released an audio recording of Jones stating that it was recorded at the same local party meeting attended by Ali in October.The party's current leader, Keir Starmer, stated after Jones’ suspension, “When I say the Labour Party has changed under my leadership, I meant it,” in an attempt to distance himself from the position of the party's former leader, Jeremy Corbyn, who was pro-Palestine.Polls reveal that the party might form Britain's next government after the general election that will take place second half of this year.