Biden Slams Trump over ‘Un-American’ NATO Stance

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden has slammed his predecessor Donald Trump’s comments regarding NATO, accusing the Republican front runner of “bowing down” to Moscow by saying Washington should refuse to defend its European allies that fail to fulfill their military spending commitments.

Trump’s suggestion during a Saturday rally that he had told an unnamed NATO member Russia could “do whatever the hell they want” with the country because it hadn’t “paid its bills” was “dumb,” Biden insisted.“It’s shameful. It’s dangerous. It’s un-American… Imagine a former president of the United States saying that. The whole world heard it. The worst thing is he means it,” the US President continued, claiming that Trump’s remarks meant he had “bowed down to a Russian dictator.”He further claimed that “When America gives its word, it means something. When we make a commitment, we keep it and NATO is a sacred commitment,” noting that “Donald Trump looks at this as if it’s a burden.”Biden had already denounced his rival’s remarks, calling them “appalling and dangerous” on Sunday. In that statement, the president claimed his predecessor had effectively said he would “abandon NATO allies if Russia attacks” and give Russian President Vladimir Putin a “green light for more war and violence.”While Biden on Tuesday accused Trump of trying to “walk away from NATO,” the former president subsequently argued he was merely trying to get Washington’s allies to pay the 2% of GDP all members committed to in 2014. The Republican frontrunner does not even oppose the idea of providing military aid to Ukraine, merely suggesting the US “give it to ‘em as a loan” in his remarks at the rally.The Senate approved a $95.3 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, “Israel” and Taiwan on Tuesday, sending it to the House.