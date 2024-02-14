0
Wednesday 14 February 2024 - 21:01

Biden Slams Trump over ‘Un-American’ NATO Stance

Story Code : 1116289
Biden Slams Trump over ‘Un-American’ NATO Stance
Trump’s suggestion during a Saturday rally that he had told an unnamed NATO member Russia could “do whatever the hell they want” with the country because it hadn’t “paid its bills” was “dumb,” Biden insisted.

“It’s shameful. It’s dangerous. It’s un-American… Imagine a former president of the United States saying that. The whole world heard it. The worst thing is he means it,” the US President continued, claiming that Trump’s remarks meant he had “bowed down to a Russian dictator.”

He further claimed that “When America gives its word, it means something. When we make a commitment, we keep it and NATO is a sacred commitment,” noting that “Donald Trump looks at this as if it’s a burden.”

Biden had already denounced his rival’s remarks, calling them “appalling and dangerous” on Sunday. In that statement, the president claimed his predecessor had effectively said he would “abandon NATO allies if Russia attacks” and give Russian President Vladimir Putin a “green light for more war and violence.”

While Biden on Tuesday accused Trump of trying to “walk away from NATO,” the former president subsequently argued he was merely trying to get Washington’s allies to pay the 2% of GDP all members committed to in 2014. The Republican frontrunner does not even oppose the idea of providing military aid to Ukraine, merely suggesting the US “give it to ‘em as a loan” in his remarks at the rally.

The Senate approved a $95.3 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, “Israel” and Taiwan on Tuesday, sending it to the House.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Says Targeted 34 Israeli, US, UK Ships so Far
Yemen Says Targeted 34 Israeli, US, UK Ships so Far
Ukraine Says It Sank Russian Landing Warship in Black Sea
Ukraine Says It Sank Russian Landing Warship in Black Sea
14 February 2024
NATO Chief Says 18 Countries Meet 2% Military Spending Target
NATO Chief Says 18 Countries Meet 2% Military Spending Target
14 February 2024
Poland
Poland's PM Accuses Previous Gov’t of Widespread Use of Israeli Pegasus Spyware
14 February 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Victory Scored by Preventing “Israeli” Bound Ships from Passing through Red Sea
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Victory Scored by Preventing “Israeli” Bound Ships from Passing through Red Sea
14 February 2024
IRGC Practices Detonating Israeli Airbase
IRGC Practices Detonating Israeli Airbase
14 February 2024
US Report: Israel Could Attack Rafah without Consequences
US Report: Israel Could Attack Rafah without Consequences
14 February 2024
No Foreign Dictates on Palestinians
No Foreign Dictates on Palestinians
14 February 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon’s Interest is Secured by Debilitating Zionist Power
Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon’s Interest is Secured by Debilitating Zionist Power
13 February 2024
Russia Warns West: We Will Be Very Tough If You
Russia Warns West: We Will Be Very Tough If You 'Steal' Our Assets
13 February 2024
Netanyahu’s Goals of Assassinating, Defaming Gaza Journalists
Netanyahu’s Goals of Assassinating, Defaming Gaza Journalists
13 February 2024
“Israel” Uses Made-in-India Killer Drones in Gaza
“Israel” Uses Made-in-India Killer Drones in Gaza
13 February 2024
Israeli Soldiers Steal Over $54 Million from Gaza Bank
Israeli Soldiers Steal Over $54 Million from Gaza Bank
13 February 2024