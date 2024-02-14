0
Wednesday 14 February 2024 - 21:02

UK Labor Party's Lead Falls to Lowest since June 2023: Savanta Poll

Story Code : 1116290
UK Labor Party
Polls over the past year have consistently shown Labor on course for victory in this year's national election following 14 years under the Conservatives led by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Reuters reported.

The latest poll, conducted between Feb. 9 and Feb. 11, estimates that Labor would take 41% of the vote, down five points from two weeks before. Support for the Conservatives rose by two points to 29% in the same period. The results are based on online interviews with 2,224 people.

The last time Savanta's polling showed Labor's vote share as low as 41% was in September 2022 and the party's lead as low as 12 points was in June last year.

Although Savanta Political Research Director Chris Hopkins cautioned against reading too much into a single poll, he said it showed there were question marks for some voters over Labor.

"This poll still serves as useful a reminder as any that Labor's lead - while consistently high for many months - is not infallible," he said.

"Voters have not quite made up their mind about Keir Starmer's Labor Party, and doubts could well be creeping back in."

The polling came after the party announced a policy U-turn, saying it would scrap a target to eventually spend 28 billion pounds ($35 billion) a year on green industries if it takes power because of the worsened economic outlook.

Modelling provided by the Electoral Calculus website based on the latest poll still put Labor on course for a 92-seat majority if replicated at the national election, Savanta said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Says Targeted 34 Israeli, US, UK Ships so Far
Yemen Says Targeted 34 Israeli, US, UK Ships so Far
Ukraine Says It Sank Russian Landing Warship in Black Sea
Ukraine Says It Sank Russian Landing Warship in Black Sea
14 February 2024
NATO Chief Says 18 Countries Meet 2% Military Spending Target
NATO Chief Says 18 Countries Meet 2% Military Spending Target
14 February 2024
Poland
Poland's PM Accuses Previous Gov’t of Widespread Use of Israeli Pegasus Spyware
14 February 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Victory Scored by Preventing “Israeli” Bound Ships from Passing through Red Sea
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Victory Scored by Preventing “Israeli” Bound Ships from Passing through Red Sea
14 February 2024
IRGC Practices Detonating Israeli Airbase
IRGC Practices Detonating Israeli Airbase
14 February 2024
US Report: Israel Could Attack Rafah without Consequences
US Report: Israel Could Attack Rafah without Consequences
14 February 2024
No Foreign Dictates on Palestinians
No Foreign Dictates on Palestinians
14 February 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon’s Interest is Secured by Debilitating Zionist Power
Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon’s Interest is Secured by Debilitating Zionist Power
13 February 2024
Russia Warns West: We Will Be Very Tough If You
Russia Warns West: We Will Be Very Tough If You 'Steal' Our Assets
13 February 2024
Netanyahu’s Goals of Assassinating, Defaming Gaza Journalists
Netanyahu’s Goals of Assassinating, Defaming Gaza Journalists
13 February 2024
“Israel” Uses Made-in-India Killer Drones in Gaza
“Israel” Uses Made-in-India Killer Drones in Gaza
13 February 2024
Israeli Soldiers Steal Over $54 Million from Gaza Bank
Israeli Soldiers Steal Over $54 Million from Gaza Bank
13 February 2024