0
Wednesday 14 February 2024 - 21:04

IRGC Involved in Nuclear Power Plant Project in Iran

Story Code : 1116293
IRGC Involved in Nuclear Power Plant Project in Iran
In comments at a conference on Iranian speedboats, held at a university in the southern city of Bushehr on Wednesday, the governor of Bushehr Province hailed local experts for carrying out various military and civilian projects, such as nuclear power plant units.

Ahmad Mohammadizadeh said the domestic forces have embarked on a project to construct two new nuclear power plants in Bushehr, each with an electricity generation capacity of 1,080 megawatts.

He noted that part of the construction of the two new units at the Bushehr nuclear power plant is being performed by the IRGC.

In 2014, the Nuclear Power Production and Development Company of Iran (NPPD) and Russia’s Atomstroiexport signed two contracts to work on parts of the 2nd and 3rd units at the Bushehr power plant.

A total of $10 billion has been allocated for the construction of the two units.

The capacity of the second phase is expected to stand above 1,000 megawatts (MW). The total capacity of the two units of WWER-1,000 (Water-Water Energetic Reactor) will be 2,100 megawatts.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Says Targeted 34 Israeli, US, UK Ships so Far
Yemen Says Targeted 34 Israeli, US, UK Ships so Far
Ukraine Says It Sank Russian Landing Warship in Black Sea
Ukraine Says It Sank Russian Landing Warship in Black Sea
14 February 2024
NATO Chief Says 18 Countries Meet 2% Military Spending Target
NATO Chief Says 18 Countries Meet 2% Military Spending Target
14 February 2024
Poland
Poland's PM Accuses Previous Gov’t of Widespread Use of Israeli Pegasus Spyware
14 February 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Victory Scored by Preventing “Israeli” Bound Ships from Passing through Red Sea
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Victory Scored by Preventing “Israeli” Bound Ships from Passing through Red Sea
14 February 2024
IRGC Practices Detonating Israeli Airbase
IRGC Practices Detonating Israeli Airbase
14 February 2024
US Report: Israel Could Attack Rafah without Consequences
US Report: Israel Could Attack Rafah without Consequences
14 February 2024
No Foreign Dictates on Palestinians
No Foreign Dictates on Palestinians
14 February 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon’s Interest is Secured by Debilitating Zionist Power
Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon’s Interest is Secured by Debilitating Zionist Power
13 February 2024
Russia Warns West: We Will Be Very Tough If You
Russia Warns West: We Will Be Very Tough If You 'Steal' Our Assets
13 February 2024
Netanyahu’s Goals of Assassinating, Defaming Gaza Journalists
Netanyahu’s Goals of Assassinating, Defaming Gaza Journalists
13 February 2024
“Israel” Uses Made-in-India Killer Drones in Gaza
“Israel” Uses Made-in-India Killer Drones in Gaza
13 February 2024
Israeli Soldiers Steal Over $54 Million from Gaza Bank
Israeli Soldiers Steal Over $54 Million from Gaza Bank
13 February 2024