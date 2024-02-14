0
Wednesday 14 February 2024 - 21:05

Poland's PM Accuses Previous Gov’t of Widespread Use of Israeli Pegasus Spyware

"The list of victims of these practices is unfortunately very long," Donald Tusk said in a news conference on Tuesday, according to Al Jazeera.

The infamous Pegasus spy app, made by Israel's NSO Group, provides operators with complete access to a mobile device, allowing them to extract passwords, photos, messages, contacts, and browsing histories, and to activate the microphone and camera for real-time eavesdropping.

Last month, an investigation by the advocacy group Access Now and others found that the mobile phones of more than 30 people in Jordan, including journalists, lawyers, and activists, were hacked with Pegasus spyware over several years.

Israeli weapons and surveillance tools that are "battle-tested" on Palestinians are marketed and sold to most countries around the world, according to author Antony Loewenstein.
