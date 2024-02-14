0
Number of Palestinian Detainees in West Bank Exceeds 7,000: Advocacy Groups

The figures, which include released individuals, comprise 220 women, 440 children, and 53 journalists. Eight Palestinians have died in Israeli prisons.

“The ongoing arrest campaigns since October 7 have been accompanied by escalating crimes and violations, including: acts of abuse, severe beatings, and threats against detainees and their families, in addition to widespread sabotage and destruction of citizens’ homes, confiscation of vehicles, money, and gold jewelry, in addition to widespread destruction operations,” the report said, according to Al Jazeera.

As of the end of December, there were over 9,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, excluding those taken in Gaza.
