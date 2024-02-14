IRGC Becomes Symbol of Resistance against Bullies

Islam Times - The speaker of the Iranian Parliament said that the IRGC has become a symbol of resistance against tyrants and dictators in the world, creating a successful role model for the freedom-seekers in the world.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf congratulated Revolutionary Guard's Day, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Imam Hossein (AS) and stated that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has become a symbol of resistance against oppressors and dictators in the world, creating a successful role model for people's forces to stand against tyrannical powers.He said that the IRGC is the guarantor of the security and peace of the Iranian people and the hope for the oppressed and the helpless people in the world while appreciating the efforts of all the IRGC members.The Parliament speaker also appreciated the Iranian people for their magnificent turnout to the 11 February marches on the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.