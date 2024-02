Islam Times - Ukraine destroyed a Russian landing warship off the coast of Crimea in an operation with naval drones that breached the vessel's port side on Wednesday and caused it to sink, Kyiv's military said.

There was no immediate comment from Russia, which said earlier that it had destroyed six drones in the Black Sea. The Kremlin declined to comment, Reuters reported."The Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the Defence Ministry's intelligence unit, destroyed the Tsezar Kunikov large landing ship. It was in Ukraine's territorial waters near Alupka at the time of the hit," the military said on Telegram messenger.