Wednesday 14 February 2024 - 21:13

Lavrov: US Vausing Global Unrest with Strategy of 'Controlled Chaos'

Story Code : 1116301
Lavrov: US Vausing Global Unrest with Strategy of
"Creating instability in region after region, the Americans want, so to speak, controlled chaos. However, I actually don’t think they know what they are doing," Lavrov said.

"The [Russian] president said at a plenary session of the World Russian People's Council last November: 'The dictatorship of the lone hegemon is on the decline and it’s simply dangerous for everyone around.'"

"Every day, we see more confirmation of this assessment," TASS quoted the top Russian diplomat as saying.

According to Lavrov, Russia and its numerous foreign partners are convinced that the West’s attempts to perpetuate its unilateral advantages in international affairs are bound to fail.

"The emergence of a multi-polar and fairer world order, designed to ensure the implementation of nations’ natural right to decide their future and choose their development path, has been a key trend in global development for more than a decade," he stressed.

"This trend is reflected in the emergence and strengthening of new centers of power in Eurasia, the Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Certain countries, as well as many associations, show their practical independence in implementing the decisions they make as they call for making international relations more democratic and providing all mankind with the opportunity to use the material and intellectual resources that our planet has to offer," Lavrov emphasized.
