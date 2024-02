Islam Times - The spokesman of the Yemeni National Salvation Government in Sana'a said that since the beginning of the Gaza war, 34 American, British and Israeli ships have been targeted by the Yemeni army.

Zaifullah al-Shami said that during the past 131 days, 14 American ships, 3 British ships and 17 Israeli ships have been targeted by Yemeni attacks in support of the people of Gaza.The Sana'a-based National Salvation Government spokesman Zaifullah al-Shami further said that, "It is the United States that militarizes the Red Sea and threatens the free shipping to support the Israeli shipping."